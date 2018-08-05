Lowe/50
WATERLOO — Jim and Mary Lowe will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house/dance from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Waterloo Elks Club.
Jim Lowe and Mary McGlaughlin were married Aug. 10, 1968, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
Jim is retired from construction and works part time at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service. Mary retired from Covenant Medical Center.
Their family includes daughters Angie and Chris Dolan of Cedar Falls and Pam and Mike O’Connor of Waterloo, as well as two grandchildren, Brady O’Connor and Maddelyn Dolan.
No invitations are being sent.
