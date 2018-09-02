Lienhard/60

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Don and Arlene Timmerman Lienhard will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Majestic Moon (formerly Knights of Columbus) in Waterloo.

They were married Sept. 13, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cresco.

Arlene retired as a pharmacy tech at Crossroads Osco in Waterloo, and Don retired as a mail carrier at the Waterloo Post Office and had worked at Rath Packing Co.

Hosting the event will be their children, Carla Lienhard and Bill Pint of Waterloo, Donita and Kelvin Schmitz of Jesup, Marisa and Joe Selesky and Linda Lienhard and Scott Oelmann, all of Waterloo. They also have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to 1434 W. 11th St., Waterloo 50702.

