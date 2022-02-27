 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Liddle/70

TRIPOLI — Gerald and Darlyce Liddle will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family dinner.

Gerald Liddle and Darlyce Wilharm were married March 9, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church (Buck Creek), in rural Sumner.

The couple are retired from farming. They are the parents of four children: three daughters, Deb and Leon Luhring of Waverly, Bonnie Travers of Tripoli, and Kathy and Mike Westendorf of Waverly; and one son, Loren and Kathy Liddle of Tripoli.

There are 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Please send cards to 803 2nd St. SE, Tripoli, IA 50676.

