Levick/70
WAVERLY — Buzz and Miriam Levick recently observed their 70th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 21, 1948, and they are now both retired.
Their family includes children, Elaine Fratzke of Sumner, LuAnn Grubman of Philadelphia and Bob Levick (deceased) of Dallas, Texas, along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1823 Second Ave. NW, Waverly 50677.
Happy 70th Anniversary, Buzz and Miriam Levick!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.