Leverington/70

Mr. and Mrs. Leverington

Leveringtons celebrating 70 years together

OELWEIN — Marvin and Martha Leverington will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were married at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, on Aug. 22, 1948.

They are the parents of three children: James and Pam Leverington of Fayette, Lynn and Randy Niehaus of Clarksville and Steve Leverington of Independence.

They have eight grandchildren: Kim (Austin) Murray, Ryan (Tonia) Niehaus, Whitney (Matt) Schwartz, Haley Leverington, Chase Leverington, Meredith (Isaiah) Iverson, Elaine Leverington and Thomas Leverington. They also have five great-grandchildren: Greenley, Violet, Oliver, Lucy and Leo.

Marvin is retired from the former John G. Miller Construction, Waterloo. Martha is retired from Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

The couple request no gifts.

Marvin and Martha would like to hear from you with any memories you may have. Cards may be sent to 116 Mulford Drive, Oelwein 50662.

