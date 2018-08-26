Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Leonhart/50

Mr. and Mrs. Leonhart

Gene and Pat Kurtt Leonhart are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Sept. 1, 1968, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver.

Pat retired as a fourth grade teacher at Denver Elementary School, and Gene retired as president of Cardinal Construction.

Their family includes two children, Amy and Ryan Lockhart and Dave and Jaime Leonhart, and five grandchildren, Samuel and William Lockhart and Mia, Max and Maci Leonhart.

