Leonhart/50

Gene and Pat Kurtt Leonhart are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Sept. 1, 1968, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver.
Pat retired as a fourth grade teacher at Denver Elementary School, and Gene retired as president of Cardinal Construction.
Their family includes two children, Amy and Ryan Lockhart and Dave and Jaime Leonhart, and five grandchildren, Samuel and William Lockhart and Mia, Max and Maci Leonhart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.