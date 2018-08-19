Lenehan/65

WATERLOO -- Bob and Jayne Gallaher Lenehan will be honored on their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Aug. 22, 1953, in Waterloo.
They are both retired now.
Their family includes Mike Lenehan of Denver, Julie Cerwinske of Mason City and Karen Lenehan, Cheri Smedley and Kim Widdel, all of Waterloo. They also have 17 grandchildren, one deceased, and 42 great-grandkids.
Cards may be sent to them at 6219 Cutler St., Waterloo 50703.
