Lehman/50
SHELL ROCK — Dave and Bonnie Lehman will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Boyd Community Building in Shell Rock.
Mr. Lehman and Bonnie Swanson were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls on Jan. 11, 1969.
They are parents of Rodney and Sherri of Texas and Teresa and Steve of Shell Rock. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Lehman is retired from Koehring (Terex) and works part-time for Roling Ford of Shell Rock. Mrs. Lehman works at the Waverly Walmart.
