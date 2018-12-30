Try 1 month for 99¢
Lee/50

Mr. and Mrs. Lee

Lee/50

CEDAR FALLS — Bob and Deb Smith Lee will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Jan. 5, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bob and Deb were married on Jan. 3, 1969, at First United Methodist Church at 718 Clay St.

The couple are proud parents to Wendy Lee of Cedar Falls and Missy and Tim Nicholson of Waterloo, and proud grandparents to Xavier Adams and Becca Nicholson.

The couple request no gifts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments