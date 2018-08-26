Lear/45
WATERLOO — Roger and Lucinda Diggins Lear celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a Rhine river cruise and a biking excursion in Lanesboro, Minn.
They were married Aug. 25, 1973, at Grace Brethren Church.
Lucinda is an instructor at Hawkeye Community College and is an independent music teacher. Roger is die projects supervisor at TDS Automation in Waverly.
They have three children, W. Erich and Julie Lear of Cedar Rapids, Nate and Erin Lear of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Genevieve Lear Glenn, deceased. They also have seven grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.