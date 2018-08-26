Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Lear

WATERLOO — Roger and Lucinda Diggins Lear celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a Rhine river cruise and a biking excursion in Lanesboro, Minn.

They were married Aug. 25, 1973, at Grace Brethren Church.

Lucinda is an instructor at Hawkeye Community College and is an independent music teacher. Roger is die projects supervisor at TDS Automation in Waverly.

They have three children, W. Erich and Julie Lear of Cedar Rapids, Nate and Erin Lear of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Genevieve Lear Glenn, deceased. They also have seven grandchildren.

