Their children are John (Janna), Mark (Stacey), Susan (Don Clubine). They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

John and Doris enjoy spending time with their family, friends, traveling and gardening. They recently celebrated with a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands. Due to COVID-19, in lieu of a party we will celebrate them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 4826 Addison Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.