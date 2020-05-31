Lang/60
CEDAR FALLS – John and Doris Lang will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower June 4.
John Lang and Doris Hamilton were married in Ruthven.
Their children are John (Janna), Mark (Stacey), Susan (Don Clubine). They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
John and Doris enjoy spending time with their family, friends, traveling and gardening. They recently celebrated with a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands. Due to COVID-19, in lieu of a party we will celebrate them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 4826 Addison Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
