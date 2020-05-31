Kremer/50

WATERLOO — Ken and Therese Kremer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and traveling at a later date.

Their children include Kim and Bruce Newton of Waterloo, Kris and Paul Boughey of Spirit Lake and Jennifer Nielsen of Cedar Falls. They have seven grandchildren, Jarek, Jordan and Jasmin Newton, Addison and Elena Boughey, and Cameron and Aiden Nielsen, and a great-grandchild, Ariana Newton.