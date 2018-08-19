Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Korte/60

Mr. and Mrs. Korte

DYSART -- Lee and Cheryl Korte will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Texas.

They were married Aug. 24, 1958, in Grundy Center.

Hosting the event will be their children, Dirk Korte of Granbury, Texas, Kim Korte of Herndon, Va., and Andi and Diane Mikelsons of Middleton, Wis. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments