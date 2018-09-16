Kohagen/40
WATERLOO — Virgil and Tina Kohagen are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married Sept. 16, 1978, in Dubuque.
Tina is retired, and Virgil works at P & K Midwest in Waterloo.
Their family includes children Michael and Nikki Kohagen of Ankeny, Melissa and Brian Nabholz of Denver and Michelle Kohagen and Zach Hester of Des Moines, as well as three grandchildren, Henry and Oliver Kohagen and Bennett Nabholz.
Cards may be sent to them at 2709 Prescotts Drive, Waterloo 50701.
