Klenzman/60

Mr. and Mrs. Klenzman

FAIRBANK -- Dick and Patricia Wittenburg Klenzman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Feb. 1, 1959.

Dick retired as a patternmaker at John Deere, and Patricia retired from ARA Food Service at the John Deere Northeast Site.

Their family includes children Mike Klenzman, Mike and Michelle Weepie, Tom and Melaine Buzynski, and Melissa Klenzman, all of Fairbank. They also have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 12123 E. Bennington Road, Fairbank 50629.

