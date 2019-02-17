WATERLOO -- Adrian J. and Patricia A. Meana Kinley are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married Feb. 18, 1959.
Adrian retired from John Deere.
Their family includes Kevin and Deb Kinley of McGregor, as well as grandchildren, Carrie (Nate) Severson, Matt (April) Kinley and Kelly (Levi) Balvanz, as well as eight great-grandchildren and another expected.
If you would like to send an anniversary card: 315 N. Main St., Monona 52159.
