Try 1 month for 99¢
Kinley/60

Mr. and Mrs. Kinley

WATERLOO -- Adrian J. and Patricia A. Meana Kinley are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were married Feb. 18, 1959.

Adrian retired from John Deere.

Their family includes Kevin and Deb Kinley of McGregor, as well as grandchildren, Carrie (Nate) Severson, Matt (April) Kinley and Kelly (Levi) Balvanz, as well as eight great-grandchildren and another expected.

If you would like to send an anniversary card: 315 N. Main St., Monona 52159.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments