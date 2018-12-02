Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Kayser

WATERLOO — Larry and Georgeanne (Barnum) Kayser marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a family celebration.

They were married Nov. 20, 1968, in Vancouver, Wash.

Georgeann was an office manager at Carson Coaches, and Larry was an electrician at John Deere.

Their family includes Jeff and Dan, both of Des Moines, Jennifer (Matt) Hellman of Urbandale and Kristen (Sean) Duggan of Cedar Falls, as well as 14 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

