Juhl/60
DIKE — Richard and Joann Juhl celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Michigan.
They were married July 27, 1958, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Their family includes Connie and Dan Vella of Canton, Mich., Michael and Elizabeth Juhl of Dallas and David and Julie Juhl of Des Moines.
They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 301 E. Elder, Dike 50624.
