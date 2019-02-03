Try 1 month for 99¢
Johnson/65

Mr. and Mrs. Johnson

APLINGTON -- Lester and Martha Johnson are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Feb. 10, 1954, in the Stout Reformed Church.

Lester retired as a farmer, and Martha has been a homemaker.

Their family includes children Manelva Limburg of Aplington, Leon and Sheryl Johnson of Parkersburg, Galene and Randy Harken and Byron and DeAnn Johnson, all of Aplington, as well as 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 607 Quinn St., Aplington 50604.

