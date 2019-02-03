Johnson/65

APLINGTON -- Lester and Martha Johnson are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Feb. 10, 1954, in the Stout Reformed Church.
Lester retired as a farmer, and Martha has been a homemaker.
Their family includes children Manelva Limburg of Aplington, Leon and Sheryl Johnson of Parkersburg, Galene and Randy Harken and Byron and DeAnn Johnson, all of Aplington, as well as 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 607 Quinn St., Aplington 50604.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.