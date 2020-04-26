Johnson/50
CEDAR FALLS — Paul and JoAnn Johnson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at a later date.
Paul Johnson and JoAnn Sells were married April 23, 1970, in Peoria, Ill.
Mrs. Johnson is retired from remodeling and selling homes, and Mr. Johnson is a retired semi driver and farmer.
Their children are Kevin Johnson of Cedar Falls and Kreg (April) Johnson, also of Cedar Falls, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
