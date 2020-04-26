× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson/50

CEDAR FALLS — Paul and JoAnn Johnson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at a later date.

Paul Johnson and JoAnn Sells were married April 23, 1970, in Peoria, Ill.

Mrs. Johnson is retired from remodeling and selling homes, and Mr. Johnson is a retired semi driver and farmer.

Their children are Kevin Johnson of Cedar Falls and Kreg (April) Johnson, also of Cedar Falls, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0