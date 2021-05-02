Johnson/50

APLINGTON – Mr. and Mrs. Johnson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner at dance at 5 p.m. May 15 at the Parkersburg Veterans Memorial Building hosted by their children.

Vern Johnson married Sharon Feske on Dec. 28, 1970, in Waterloo.

The couple has three children, Kathy and Mory Christensen of Paola, Kan., Jean and Michael Thill of Clinton, and Jay and Nichole Johnson of Aplington; and six grandchildren.

