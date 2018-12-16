Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerry and Paulette Seal

Happy 50th Anniversary to these crazy kids who survived a major blizzard on their wedding day of Dec. 22, 1968, and 50 years later are still each other’s best friend and so very loved by us all.

The Baby Seals, The Nowlings, The Lesters, and the LaRues

