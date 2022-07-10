Jensson/50

LA PORTE CITY -- Jim and Kyle (Bader) Jensson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married July 8, 1972, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City.

He is retired from the La Porte City Telephone Co., and she is retired from the Black Hawk County Auditor's Office.

They have two children, David (Joan) Jensson of Holland, IA, and Melana Jensson of Pleasant Hill, IA.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to the Jenssons at their home, 800 Monroe St., La Porte City, IA 50651.