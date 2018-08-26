Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Jensen/50

WATERLOO — Dick and Jan Jensen are celebrating 50 years with several family dinners and a card shower.

Richard and Janis Parker Jensen were married Aug. 31, 1968, at Grace Brethren Church in Waterloo.

Dick retired as an electrical engineer with MidAmerican Energy Co., Waterloo.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Their family includes two daughters, Kristine and Brad Hunter of Jesup and Karen and Anthony Trunnell of Naperville, Ill., and six grandchildren, Ethan Hunter of Cedar Falls, Elaine, Elizabeth and Ella Hunter of Jesup, and Summer and Sam Trunnell of Naperville.

Cards may be sent to 3333 Randolph St., Waterloo 50702.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments