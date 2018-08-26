Jensen/50
WATERLOO — Dick and Jan Jensen are celebrating 50 years with several family dinners and a card shower.
Richard and Janis Parker Jensen were married Aug. 31, 1968, at Grace Brethren Church in Waterloo.
Dick retired as an electrical engineer with MidAmerican Energy Co., Waterloo.
Their family includes two daughters, Kristine and Brad Hunter of Jesup and Karen and Anthony Trunnell of Naperville, Ill., and six grandchildren, Ethan Hunter of Cedar Falls, Elaine, Elizabeth and Ella Hunter of Jesup, and Summer and Sam Trunnell of Naperville.
Cards may be sent to 3333 Randolph St., Waterloo 50702.
