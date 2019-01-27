WATERLOO -- Ken and Alyce Hussey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Jan. 20.
They were married Jan. 21, 1959, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Waterloo.
Ken retired as a welder at John Deere, and Alyce has been a homemaker.
Their family includes four daughters, Debbie, Annie, Denise and Lisa, as well as 26 grandchildren with one more arriving in July, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.