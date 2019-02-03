Try 1 month for 99¢
+1 
Hussey/60

Mr. and Mrs. Hussey then
+1 
Hussey/60

Mr. and Mrs. Hussey now

WATERLOO — Ken and Alyce Hussey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Jan. 20.

They were married Jan. 21, 1959, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Waterloo.

Ken retired as a welder at John Deere, and Alyce has been a homemaker.

Their family includes four daughters, Debbie, Annie, Denise and Lisa, as well as 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, with one more arriving in July, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments