Hulme/68
TRAER — Paul and Mary Hulme are observing their 68th wedding anniversary.
They were married Nov. 20, 1950, in Garwin.
Paul retired as a farmer, and Mary was a stay-at-home mom.
Their family includes four children, Denise and Loren Wrage of Traer, Dwight (Denise Overton) Hulme of Traer, Gary and Sue Hulme of Traer and Dwayne Hulme, deceased.
They also have eight grandchildren, Justin (Beth), Josh (Alicia), Jeremy (Chelsea), Jacob (Megan) and Alyssa Wrage, Adam Hulme, Katie (Will) Hulme and Sidney (Mitchell) Hulme, and eight great-grandchildren, Kolten, Kasen, Maddox, Macie, Leighton, Emersyn Wrage and Karsyn Hulme and Kyler Westendorf.
Cards may be sent to them at 206 Walnut St. Unit 4, Traer 50675.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.