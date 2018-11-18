Try 1 month for 99¢

Hulme/68

TRAER — Paul and Mary Hulme are observing their 68th wedding anniversary.

They were married Nov. 20, 1950, in Garwin.

Paul retired as a farmer, and Mary was a stay-at-home mom.

Their family includes four children, Denise and Loren Wrage of Traer, Dwight (Denise Overton) Hulme of Traer, Gary and Sue Hulme of Traer and Dwayne Hulme, deceased.

They also have eight grandchildren, Justin (Beth), Josh (Alicia), Jeremy (Chelsea), Jacob (Megan) and Alyssa Wrage, Adam Hulme, Katie (Will) Hulme and Sidney (Mitchell) Hulme, and eight great-grandchildren, Kolten, Kasen, Maddox, Macie, Leighton, Emersyn Wrage and Karsyn Hulme and Kyler Westendorf.

Cards may be sent to them at 206 Walnut St. Unit 4, Traer 50675.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments