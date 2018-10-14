Huhman/40
DENVER — Stan and Teri Huhman celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house hosted by their children at Tendrils Rooftop Garden in Waverly.
The event was attended by numerous friends and family from around the country. They were also showered with cards from around the world.
Stan Huhman and Teri Rist were married Oct. 14, 1978, in Alma, Mo.
Stan is an engineer with Deere & Co., and Teri is a customer advocate at DISTek Integration.
Their family includes three children, Erin and Michael Miller, Bethany and Alex Trost, and Andrew and Shuree Huhman, all of Denver, and nine grandchildren, Nathaniel, Caleb, Benjamin, Katherine, Abigail, Emmalin, Briann, Addyson and Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.