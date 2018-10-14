Try 1 month for 99¢

Huhman/40

DENVER — Stan and Teri Huhman celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house hosted by their children at Tendrils Rooftop Garden in Waverly.

The event was attended by numerous friends and family from around the country. They were also showered with cards from around the world.

Stan Huhman and Teri Rist were married Oct. 14, 1978, in Alma, Mo.

Stan is an engineer with Deere & Co., and Teri is a customer advocate at DISTek Integration.

Their family includes three children, Erin and Michael Miller, Bethany and Alex Trost, and Andrew and Shuree Huhman, all of Denver, and nine grandchildren, Nathaniel, Caleb, Benjamin, Katherine, Abigail, Emmalin, Briann, Addyson and Jackson.

