Huck/60

WAVERLY – Mr. and Mrs. Huck will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Clarence Huck married Rosemary Bolte on May 7, 1961, at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika.

Mr. Huck is retired from Terex, and Mrs. Huck is retired from Waverly Health Center.

The couple has four children, a son Kymn (Sherri) Huck of Kansas City, Mo., and three daughters, Dawn (Keith) Lewis of Ottumwa, Gail (Eric) Hess of Waverly and Cheryl (Adam) Gardner of Belmond; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 110 Third Ave. S.E., Waverly, 50677.

