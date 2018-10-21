Hrodey/40
CEDAR FALLS — Mark and Susan Kuhlman Hrodey are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with an upcoming family dinner and gathering.
They were married Oct. 21, 1978, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hebron, Ill.
Mark is a senior quality engineer at Robert Bosch LLC, and Sue is an RN at Arrowhead Medical Center.
Their family includes two children, Kevin and Lindsey Hrodey of Pleasant Hill, and Kyle and Abby Hrodey of Waukesha, Wis., and three grandchildren.
Mark and Sue love to travel, both near and far. They look forward to finally taking that 25th anniversary trip to Hawaii, which kept getting postponed, as well as seeing the country with their camper after their retirement next year.
