Hirsch/50

Mr. and Mrs. Hirsch

CLARKSVILLE — Merlyn and Joyce Niehaus Hirsch will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 10.

They were united in marriage on Sunday, Nov. 10, 1968, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.

Merlyn is retired from DC Industries of Waterloo, and Joyce is retired from the Clarksville Community School.

Their children are Aaron and Christie Hirsch of Dyersville, and Will and Jill Backer of Clarksville. They have four grandchildren, Tyler, Hailey, Luke and Cole Hirsch.

A family dinner is planned. At the end of November, Merlyn and Joyce will be taking a trip to Hawaii to celebrate their special occasion.

Anniversary wishes and congratulations may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Clarksville 50619.

