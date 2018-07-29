Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hippen/50

Mr. and Mrs. Hippen

WELLSBURG — Stanley and Dorothy Hippen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Wellsburg Community Building.

A card shower is also planned.

Stanley Hippen and Dorothy Brandt were married Aug. 2, 1968, at Washington Reformed Church in Ackley.

Hosting the event will be their children, Robyn and Kent Hinders of Carlisle, Nathan and Molly Hippen of Iowa Falls and April and Brent Goers of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and eight grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent.

Cards may be sent to 200 N. Washington, Wellsburg 50680.

