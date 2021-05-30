Hines/70

VINTON-Mr. and Mrs. Hines are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower.

Lyle Hines married Joy Stuart on May 27, 1951, at the Aurora Methodist Church.

Mr. Hines is retired from Deere and Company as a Supervisor.

Their family includes: Randy and CJ Hines, Bob and Sue Zimmerman, Joan and Greg Coffin, and Cindy and Bruce Berry all of Cedar Falls. Steve and Kelly Hines of Dunkerton, Janet and Kevin Manley of Rochester, Minn., 13 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

A family dinner will be held at their home on May 28, hosted by their children.

Cards can be sent to them at: 909 Eighth Street, Vinton, 52349.

