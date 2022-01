Hines/25

Douglas and Cindy Hines celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in early December with a family trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.

They were joined by their children, Matthew and Melissa Champion and Melissa’s boyfriend Mike Waldschmidt.

Doug and Cindy were married on Dec. 27, 1996, in Waterloo.

