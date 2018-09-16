Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Derald and Pat Jenkins Henry will observe their 63rd wedding anniversary today.

They were married Sept. 16, 1955. They are both retired.

Their family includes children Tim and Dawn Henry, Chris and Rick Burrell, Sue Thompson, Melissa and Duane McNeal, along with 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

