Hempen/60
CLARKSVILLE — Gay and Carol DeMaris Hempen are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
They were married Aug. 17, 1958, at Deer Creek Lutheran in Carpenter.
Gay retired as owner of Clarksville Lumber, where Carol retired as the bookkeeper.
Their family includes two children, Cindy Wedeking and Jeff Hempen, both of Clarksville, as well as six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
