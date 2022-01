Bill and Wahneta (Brennan) Haywood have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 27, 1972, in Emmetsburg.

Cheers to 50 years and still having fun!

The life you’ve built from the love you share is a beautiful gift to us all.

Happy Anniversary, Mom & Dad!

Liz, Alicia, Theresa, Margaret, Carol, & Anna

