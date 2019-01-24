Hassman/50

PARKERSBURG -- Roy and Velda Hassman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Jan. 31, 1969, at East Friesland Presbyterian Church in Ackley.
Their family includes four daughters, Trisha (Jason) Cashman, Tamara Hassman, Traci (Matt) Thomas and Tonya (James) Muller, and nine grandchildren, Bryer, Payce, Macoy and Landry Cashman, Avery and Cameron Thomas, Haysley, Harper and Kysen Muller.
They are retired from farming and remain on their farmstead. They plan to celebrate with a family trip this summer.
Cards may be sent to them at 33505 Sinclair Ave., Parkersburg 50665.
