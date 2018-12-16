Haskins/50
WATERLOO — Barry and Kaye Lumley Haskins are observing their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Dec. 22, 1968, in Mason City.
Barry retired from human resources with the city of Cedar Falls, and Kaye retired as an officer with the Black Hawk County Juvenile Court.
Their family includes two children, Lindsay Haskins of Fairfield and Cara and Chad Cerullo of Macomb, Ill., and two grandchildren, Jada and Alex.
Cards may be sent to 205 Loma St., Waterloo 50701.
