Harms/50
SHELL ROCK — Duane and Diane Jung Harms celebrated their 50th anniversary on Dec. 7 with family gatherings.
They were married Dec. 7, 1968.
Duane retired as vice president of Security State Bank, and Diane, also retired, was director of the Benny Gambaiani Public Library, both in Shell Rock.
Their family includes three children, Dawn and John Scheneman of Omaha, Neb., Dana Harms (Jim Robinson) of Waterloo, and Douglas, deceased. They also have four grandchildren.
