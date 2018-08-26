Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elmer and Marilyn Meyer
Elmer and Marilyn Meyer

Happy 50th Anniversary!

Elmer and Marilyn Meyer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a surprise party July 28 at the La Porte City Golf Course, hosted by their children and spouses.

They were married Aug. 10, 1968, at American Lutheran Church in La Porte City.

Marilyn retired from Covenant Medical Center, and Elmer retired from John Deere.

Their children are Gean and Katherine Teasdale-Zenner, Chad and Danielle Hendershot and Michelle and Jared Morrison, all of La Porte City. They also have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

