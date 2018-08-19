A card shower is planned for Marilyn and Harold Freeman of Independence, who were married Aug. 24, 1968, at St. John's Lutheran Church near Cylinder, Iowa.
Marilyn taught for 37 years and Harold managed the family business.
The couple have two children, Chad (Sue) Freeman of Independence and Ana Freeman of Mason City, three grandchildren, Courtney, Keegan and Leilani, three stepgrandchildren, Jordan (Jessica), Colton and Johnna, and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Johnathan, Madison and Christopher.
Forward cards to 2064 Lee Ave., Independence 50644
