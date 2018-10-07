Try 1 month for 99¢

Duane and Jane Ungs recently observed their 45th wedding anniversary.

Duane Ungs and Jane Wikner were married Oct. 6, 1973.

They are both retired.

Their family includes two children, Angela Morgan of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Andrew Ungs of Cedar Falls, and three grandchildren, Macy, Asher and Noah.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments