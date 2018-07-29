Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Rigdon/40

Mr. and Mrs. Rigdon

Bobby and Cathy Rigdon will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a DJ at the Tollgate in Dunkerton at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, for anyone who wishes to join.

They were married on Aug. 5, 1978, at the Methodist Church in Dunkerton.

Bobby is a truck driver with East Penn, and Cathy is “semi” retired working at the school as needed and spending time with grandkids.

Their family includes Elizabeth and Mike Downs-Cone, Bobbi Jo and Travis Rigdon-Seeman, Zach and Jenni Rigdon and three grandchildren, Jayden, Owen and Addison.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments