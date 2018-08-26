Hank (Henry) and Anna (Carson) Morris will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29.
Hank is retired from Eastman Kodak, and Anna worked at American Professional Color for several years.
Their family includes two daughters, Connie Morris, and Margaret and Steve Bahlmann of Seabrook, S.C. They have two granddaughters, Dr. Chelsey and Matt Bollinger of Harrisonburg, Va., and Whitney and Gary Herndon of Ruffin, S.C. They also have two great-grandchildren, Henry and Hazel Herndon.
Congratulations on 65 years together!
