Huntley/60

Mr. and Mrs. Huntley

Happy 60th Anniversary!

Seldon and Sylvia Huntley are observing their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the North Tama Activity Center, 212 N. Main St., Traer.

They were married Nov. 22, 1958, in Phoenix.

Seldon retired as a meat cutter.

Hosting the event will be their children, Kathy and her husband, Floyd, Bill and his wife, Brenda, Jim and his wife, Donna, Judy and her husband, Chuck. They also have 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

