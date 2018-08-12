Happy 50th Anniversary!
Paul and Marlys Broderson Gahan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on July 22 in Des Moines.
They were married July 20, 1968, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Marlys retired as a teacher with the Waterloo Schools, and Paul retired from John Deere and farming.
Their family includes three children, Diane Gahan (Marty), David Gahan (Kim), and Douglas Gahan, along with two grandchildren, Damon Gahan and Caden Gahan.
