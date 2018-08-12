Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Shafer/65

Mr. and Mrs. Shafer

Happy 65th Anniversary!

Bob and Mary Jane Heisler Shafer are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married Aug. 9, 1953, in Waterloo.

The couple retired as band directors.

They have three children, David of Waterloo, Bill of Dallas, Texas, and Tom of Grundy Center, as well as a granddaughter, Kaylee Shafer.

