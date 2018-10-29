Tom and Rose Garthoff will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the End Zone in Denver.
Coffee and cake also will be served after services Nov. 4 at First Wesleyan Church.
Tom Garthoff and Rose Paul were married Nov. 3, 1968, at the home of the Rev. Oliver and Hazel Paul.
Their family includes son Craig and Tara, daughter Brenda (deceased) and Randy Schult, and grandchildren Chrissy and Justin Laws, Jared and Brittany Garthoff, Ryan Garthoff, Brittney Kane and Brenda Rose Garthoff.
