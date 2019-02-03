Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert and Janis Porter Flanagan are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a card shower.

They were married Feb. 1, 1969, in Iowa City.

Robert retired as a State Farm Insurance adjuster, and Janis retired as a teacher with the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools.

Their family includes children Lynn Flanagan of Roswell, Ga., Craig and Kay Flanagan of Urbandale and Scott and Amber Flanagan of Waterloo, along with eight grandchildren, Luke Evan, Cara, Shae, Allyson, Mick, Brayden and Averey.

Cards may be sent to 809 W. Beach Blvd., Unit 1006, Gulf Shores, AL 36542-6348.

Sending our love all the way to Gulf Shores for 50 years of marriage. You are a great example of true love and happiness.

Love,

your kids and grandkids!

